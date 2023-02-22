Lloyds, the UK’s biggest retail bank, said on Wednesday it had profit before tax of £1.76 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, 82% higher than its £968 million gain. calculated in the same period of the previous year. The result was practically in line with the expectation of analysts, who predicted a profit of 1.78 billion pounds between October and December. The British bank’s net profit advanced to 5 billion pounds in the quarter, from 4.12 billion pounds a year earlier, also beating the market projection of 4.69 billion pounds. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.