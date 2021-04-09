Donald Trump wanted to withdraw some of America’s troops from Germany. Joe Biden stopped the project. Now he is sending his defense minister to Berlin to talk about the future of American soldiers in Germany.

D.he American Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will be the first minister in the cabinet of the new President Joe Biden to travel to Germany next week. There he will meet with Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and the foreign and security policy advisor to the Federal Chancellor, Jan Hecker, announced the Pentagon on Thursday evening. “Der Spiegel” had previously reported that the talks should take place on Tuesday in Berlin.

At the meetings with “one of our closest NATO partners”, among other things, the fight against the influence of common rivals and the formation of the American military in Germany, the Ministry of Defense said. The government of ex-President Donald Trump wanted to withdraw some of the American troops in Germany, but the project was initially stopped by Biden.

According to the Pentagon, Austin also wants to visit troops in Germany and the command centers for operations in Europe and Africa. Germany will be just one stop on a multi-day trip to Austin, which is scheduled to begin on Saturday. First he wants to visit Israel, where he wants to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benjamin Gantz, among others. After the visit to Germany, he will visit Brussels, where he will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Finally, he wants to meet his counterpart Ben Wallace in Great Britain.