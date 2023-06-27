The way seems cleared: without Onana, the goalkeeper of the third season of Simone Inzaghi’s management at Inter will be a player with several springs on his shoulders in search of a new challenge, in search of the last adventure as a starter coming out of a top club European. We are talking about Sommer who will return to the shadow of Manuel Neuer at Bayern Munich, of Lloris who will say goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur giving way to the new signing Guglielmo Vicario and of Navas who by now has no more space at Paris Saint-Germain. They are three goalkeepers of the same generation – born in the mid-eighties – but with different characteristics.