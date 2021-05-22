Marcos Llorente placeholder image has gone through the microphones of ‘El Larguero’ by Cadena SER to celebrate the League title achieved with the Atlético de Madrid.



Champions: “We are proud. We are very happy. It was not easy. We managed to fight and with today’s victory we have won the title.”

Emotion: “It has been a very hard season. Nobody gave a penny for us and we have taken it forward. Very happy because what we have achieved is crazy.”

Leaders: “We have been leading most of the season. We depended on ourselves and we had to achieve it.”

Congratulations: “The family is proud. They supported me the day I left.”

Win at Atleti: “Yes, winning with this group is special.”

I greet with ‘we are going to be champions‘: “That’s right. We depended on ourselves. The team trusted and we succeeded.”

Eurocup: “We will have to wait for that list to see if you can go.”