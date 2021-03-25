Stumbling block

“We have lacked fluidity, imbalance, depth. They were very organized at the back. We have tried and we have not been able to get the victory. There are days that this happens, you do not have fluidity.”

Demarcation

“I felt good in that position. I had already played there at my club and the coach asked me to play there and I did what he asked me to do.”

Favorite position

“Where I help my team the most is indoors. Each coach has their ideas, today I was a winger and I was delighted to be able to play.”

Greece

“Great defensive game and it has made things very difficult for us. We knew they were going to come out and defend and we couldn’t get over it.”

Headline

“I do not see myself fixed in the National Team. To be fixed in the Eurocopa there are two months ahead, those who are better are coming and I have to be at the top to be called.”