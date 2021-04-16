Fernando Llorente signed during the January market for Udinese, where he has regained the illusion of playing football at the age of 36. The Spanish striker spent a very tough last few months at Naples, where he didn’t count for Gattuso. Llorente arrived at Naples in 2019, under the mandate of Ancelotti. In his first year he played 24 games, but after the coach’s departure, the player reveals that the club’s intention was to get rid of him without putting much tact on how. Llorente only played five games with the Partenopeans this season.

There was talk of his departure in the summer, but it did not come until January and De Laurentiis, patron of the club, did not make it easy either. Llorente was in the crosshairs of Milan and Juventus, but the Neapolitan leader did not want to hear about letting a potential rival go. In the end he ended up at Udinese, where he is playing regularly under Gotti’s orders. Llorente spent difficult months in Naples, without playing despite the losses at the forefront.

“Ancelotti had been the coach who had wanted me for Napoli and when the coach was fired the club decided to get rid of me too. They took everything from me, including my number. I was separated from the team along with Milik and Ounas. Without having the opportunity to contribute, I have always trained to the maximum “, affirms in the Gazzetta dello Sport. Llorente clarifies that with Gattuso he had no problem and that it was even the coach who put him back into the team’s dynamics. “After all that, I spoke with Gattuso, with whom I have a good relationship, and at least I returned to the group. It was clear that Napoli were not betting on me and that is why I looked for a solution. I was very sorry that I didn’t have the opportunity to contribute. I did everything possible to reverse the situation, “he says.

Llorente scored his first goal for Udinese against Sassuolo. Serie A is almost decided and believes that Inter are likely to be the champions only has one culprit who knows well from his time at Juventus. “When I found out about Conte’s signing for Inter, I thought that it would soon end Juventus’ dominance. He is capable of any feat,” he says.