Diego Llorenteplayer of the Real Betisanalyzed this Thursday’s clash against Petrocub corresponding to the fifth day of the League phase of the Conference. «Away games are complicated, the opponent doesn’t matter but there are circumstances such as the field, the temperature or the losses. We have to forget about that, there are no more opportunities and we must go out as if it were a final. There are no infinite opportunities and the team knows it. We will go out to play like the final that it is for us,” said the center back.

«All teams have a detailed report on the rivals to see the players individually and to see how they defend and attack collectively. We do not underestimate the rival, I think that when we go out what we have to do is be more attentive than ever. Experience tells us that we will not beat anyone if we are not one hundred percent«continued the man from Madrid.

«An aspect to improve in this team is the consistency in individual and collective performance, that there are no ups and downs. The team is aware of this. When we are one hundred percent we are difficult to beat and we can beat anyone. If we go down one percent we will become one more where any name that a rival has can do us a lot of harm. The club and the team have seen that. We learn from those mistakes and, obviously, we hope that it does not happen again. The football opportunities are running out and there are no more,” the defender continued.

In the group they look for solutions and this is how Llorente sees it: «Whenever there are bad results, the team is aware and meets together to look for improvement. What we can do from the past is learn, we cannot go back. You can speak and give great speeches, say many things, but you have to show it from the first minute that the opportunities are running out and you have to achieve a victory.”









Llorente is the player most used by Pellegrini and this is how he sees it: «I came to play as much as possible. Then, due to injuries and other things, you can play more or less but my availability is absolute for all games. “I focus on being as healthy as possible, recovering well and always being available to the coach.”

Finally, he valued the relationship with his teammates in defense: «The center backs have understood each other well with Natan, Bartra or Mendy since the start of the season. We have to return to the path we marked of conceding few goals because that helps the team a lot to achieve good results and I think we are on the ascendant line of the team coming out of the bad streak. Little by little we are improving aspects. Now in a few weeks Mendy will be there and we will improve like the rest of the team.”