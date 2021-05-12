Marcos Llorente is already one of the revelations of the season. Whatever happens in the League final and in the Eurocup, its explosion has been one of the most shocking on the continent and it has been one of the mainstays of this Atlético for months. All this, its operation and its numbers, also indicate how one of the fastest growing market values. Llorente is trading strong to the upside.

According to a report from the platform KPMG Football Benchmark, specialist in data applied to football, Llorente’s value has increased by 17 million in the last three months alone to get to 58. In this quarter they have also risen 17 million Foden (Manchester City) and Chiesa (Juventus). In other words, the rojiblanco rubs shoulders with the elite. A growth only surpassed by one of the stars of the season, Haaland, whose estimated price has risen 21 million, to € 131M, the second most expensive of the planet after Mbappe (€ 189M).

Allfielder double digits in league

Llorente’s transformation becomes evident with the confidence that Simeone has in him and, objectively, with their numbers. The versatile midfielder, who has been a side, interior or even forward depending on the needs, has twelve goals and ten assists in the league. Only Aspas (13 and 11) and he can boast of having reached the double digits in your individual stats. With these figures, in addition, it has fully entered in the plans of Luis Enrique, who meditates how to find him a place in eleven.

Thus, the 14 faces two very important challenges in the final stretch of the season, the League that appears to three parties and the Eurocup, in which it aspires to be relevant. At the same time, in the offices, Atlético works to reward their outstanding performance with a salary increase that places him in the group of heavyweights of the squad. Everything is going well for Llorente, who faces the last efforts in search of the honors degree.