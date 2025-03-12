Again the penalty shootout goes out to the black history of Atlético. It is its destiny, inevitable fatality from eleven meters. Two of the best rojiblancos players on the night of the Metropolitan, Llorente and Julián Álvarez, starred in the fateful penalties.

Julián Álvarez touched … Twice the ball in his, the height of fatality, and that not everyone appreciated. And finally Llorente, after Lucas Vázquez’s mistake, launched the stringy shot. The Atlético, new for the maximum penalties.

Mbappé. A crack play and a penalty failed by Vinicius. He did no more, although it could be enough. Modric. The game did not end, although it seemed whole. Lucid and solvent, manufactured game and did not lose balls. Vinicius. He could not with Llorente, no winning dribble, without prominence. The penalty failed, decisive. Courtois. He covered everything he owed, the shots of Julián and Giuliano. Reliable and safe, always alert. Valverde. A total deployment of faculties, lungs and trade. Superior in the extension. Superb. Julián Álvarez. The best of Atlético. Shots from nothing, tense corner kicks, danger and also defense. Griezmann. He failed many passes, almost always backwards. I miss trust, something slow. It is not at the usual level. Gallagher. A goal from Bravía. Physical player, won duels, plugged his area. Limited with the ball on the feet. Llorente Vinicius’s antidote, as fast as he, determined in the defense and incisive in attack plan. He raised the penalty to the crossbar. Neighborhoods From beginning to end, superb. Game driver, looking forward, guide in defense and with physicist.

