The two defenders could stop for a month, the recovery of Joya in key-Milan is uncertain

The defeat at the Gewiss Stadium could cost Roma dearly. In addition to having lost the opportunity to catch Juventus in the standings and close on Lazio, the Giallorossi were joined by Milan in fourth place, with Inter and Atalanta dangerously close to the Champions League zone. But it’s not last night’s result that worries José Mourinho the most. For Special One, the worst news comes from the Trigoria infirmary, which risks remaining crowded in the decisive period of the season. Now the conditions of Diego Llorente and Paulo Dybala, who came out ‘bandaged’ from the match against Atalanta, are keeping the coach anxious; two concerns that add to those for muscle injuries that forced Chris Smalling and Georginio Wijnaldum to stop last Thursday.

Defence — The most alarming picture is the one concerning the defensive line. In Bergamo, Llorente left the field in tears due to a muscle problem in his left flexor. The extent of the injury will be determined by the exams scheduled for tomorrow, but Trigoria reveals deep concern for the Spaniard’s condition, who could be forced to miss both Europa League semi-finals scheduled for May 11 and 18 against Bayer Leverkusen . Even for Smalling the situation is far from positive. In his case, the flexor injury sustained against Feyenoord could also require a month’s stop. At the moment, his presence in the first leg against the Germans cannot be ruled out, while to have him available in the second leg Mourinho will have to hope for a “record” recovery compared to the extent of the problem he is dealing with ‘English. See also Bologna flies very high: Svanberg punishes Roma. And Mou loses Abraham for Inter

DYBALA — A different matter for Paulo Dybala, who finds himself dealing with the aftermath of the killer-intervention suffered by Palomino. The worst was Joya’s left ankle, who returned to the capital with a blunt/sprain trauma. Tomorrow the Argentine will undergo an ultrasound and – only if necessary – further instrumental tests. At the moment, his presence in Saturday night’s direct clash against Milan is in doubt: only after checks by the Giallorossi medical staff, however, will it be possible to ascertain the player’s state of health with certainty. In any case, there is deep regret within the club for how the episode that led to the injury of the number 21 by referee Irrati and var Abisso was handled. Palomino’s entry has in fact jeopardized the physical safety of one of the top players in Serie A, who was not protected by the match director and his collaborators.

Wijnaldum — The “minor” alarm instead is represented by the conditions of Wijnaldum. The Dutchman is also recovering from a left flexor injury, but in his case the situation is less serious than those of Llorente and Smalling. The Dutchman will hardly return to the field in the next two league games: the former PSG could be available again close to the match against Inter on 6 May, with the aim of concretely helping the team in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final . See also Fear at the Olimpico: Southern fan in cardiac arrest. Silent curve

April 25, 2023 (change April 25, 2023 | 5:05 pm)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Llorente #Smalling #worry #Dybala #doubt #Rome #infirmary #empty