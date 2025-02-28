02/28/2025



Updated at 9:51 p.m.





Full and bustling, as always, Gallur is a gift for athletes. Few sites like this southern sports center to feel in the cogote the breath of the stands, so dense that it comes to push in the last meters. That they tell Quique Llopis, one of the undisputed stars of Spanish athletics, fourth in the Paris Games, hundredths of a historical medal, which took advantage of the closure of the World Indoor Tour to match twice the 60 -fence record that he already had together with Orlando Ortega. Its extraordinary state is the best news a scarce week of the Indoor European Championship, which will be played in the Dutch town of Appealoorn starting next Thursday.

Llopis will not be alone there. Asier Martínez continues to take steps to recover the level that made it a world bronze in 2022, and that was lost after a mental blackout. The Navarro finished third in Gallur with 7.53, just two hundredths from the Frenchman Wilhelm Belocian, who will be one of the rivals to beat in the fight for the medals.

And Abel Jordán is still missing, who took off in the middle of the final due to the fatigue accumulated in the legs in this intense February. But that in the semifinal he shared with Asier he qualified with a comfortable 7.68.

In the other, Llopis took advantage of sharing series with Belocian. Beyond the pique there was not much at stake, but it was enough for both of them to be used thoroughly and that the Valencian signs his first 7.48. The brand anticipated something big in the final, but it was not so. Perhaps the fault had some discomfort in the ischians that the champion of Spain suffered in warming. Although he won, honey was left again on his lips. “I am going to run a little more, but the perfect day has to leave,” Llopis said in the mixed area of ​​Gallur, acclaimed by a multitude of little girls in search of his signature in a dorsal. «Hopefully the absolute record arrives next week in the final. I am finding very comfortable in the launched phase ».









Only Adrián Ben was able to compete with the intensity of the applause that Llopis took. It was like that after winning an exceptional race in the 800, which ended with a personal brand (1: 45.39). The Galician, current continental champion, will not be in Apeldoorn after trying this winter in 1,500 and that rivals sprouted as mushrooms in the distance (Canales, Attaoui, García, from above …). By stopwatch and number of applicants, the best test of Spanish athletics today.

At the international level, the highlight was the triumph in weight of the American Chase Jackson (19,48), double outdoor world champion, over Canadian Sarah Mitton (19,37), in force champion under ceiling. None were able to exceed twenty meters. Not even the test record, in the hands of Mitton itself in 19.76. A small disappointment.

In addition, Lázaro Martínez made his best mark of the season (17,12) to beat the favorite Hughes Fabrice Zango in the Triple Male. In the female there was no discussion in the victory of Leyanis Pérez, although too far from 15 meters, and even from 14.62 with which he presented himself in Madrid this year (14,42).