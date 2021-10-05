EP Madrid Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 1:52 PM



The Minister of Justice, Pilar Llop, has responded this Tuesday to the leader of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado, that the Government cannot take any action against the former president of the Generalitat Carles Puigdemont because his situation is in the hands of Justice, in this Italian case.

In statements to the media before attending the ACIJUR Puñetas Awards, the Justice Minister has made it clear that “in this case,” the Executive does not “have any type of action” planned. «We are facing legal proceedings. The Government respects the times and the course of the procedure, “he stressed.

All this after the president of the ‘popular’ accused on Monday the Government of Pedro Sánchez of being “crossed his arms” at the same time that he attributed to that attitude the fact that the Italian Justice suspended the extradition of Puigdemont pending decided by the Court of the European Union.

“Apparently the Italian Justice has understood that the presentation of the question for a preliminary ruling implies the suspension and suspension of the main proceedings and the precautionary measures and we have nothing more to wait to see what the general court decides. Once it is resolved, we will have knowledge of what the final decision is, “explained Llop.

Respect Llarena’s resolutions



In this line, the minister has repeated that the Executive respects the judicial decisions, among them those of the Supreme Court judge (TS) Pablo Llarena, the instructor of the special cause of the ‘procés’.

This same Monday, the Court of Appeal of Sassari (Italy) decided to suspend the order of arrest and delivery to the former president of the Generalitat sine die, pending the Court of the European Union to rule on his immunity and the preliminary question asked. by Llarena.

In this context, and asked by the voices that ensure that the government’s message makes it difficult to deliver Puigdemont, Llop has asserted that the State Lawyers are acting to ensure “the interests” of the country.

All this after the Lawyers informed the General Court of the European Union (TGUE) that the Detention and Surrender Order (ODE) against Puigdemont was suspended. This action by the Lawyers received a reproach from Llarena, who assured that the euro order against the former president is in force and that it has not been suspended due to the presentation of the preliminary ruling.

“What he has stated is the realization of a series of allegations, he has never reported, he has alleged in the sense of the general court doctrine, that when there is a preliminary ruling, the procedure is paralyzed. Logically, the Legal Profession defends the interests of the State ”, Llop has settled.