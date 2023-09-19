The endless pulse between Carles Puigdemont and the investigating magistrate of the case of the processes In the Supreme Court, Pablo Llarena, experiences a new challenge this Tuesday, in the midst of the debate on the amnesty demanded by Junts, the formation led by the former president of the Generalitat, to support the investiture of Pedro Sánchez. Llarena has issued an order in which he grants a period of 10 days to both the former president like former councilor Antoni Comín —who fled with him to Belgium since October 2017— to prove whether they have appealed to the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) the ruling that on July 5 removed their parliamentary immunity as MEPs. The magistrate also asks if the defenses of Puigdemont and Comín have also requested the precautionary suspension of that ruling, and here may be the key to Llarena’s writing: the CJEU itself confirmed on Monday the receipt of the appeals, but pointed out that they still had not received a request for precautionary measures. Something that the defense of former president He noted what he plans to do, although without setting a date so far. According to the Luxembourg court, there is no fixed deadline for doing so, as they can be filed “until the main issues are resolved.”

Llarena’s writing, although formally it only corresponds to a procedure, suggests that the judge intends to continue having Puigdemont tied in short. The magistrate now gives him 10 days to prove what he has requested, so if the former president has not requested by then the CJEU to restore his immunity while he decides on his appeal, the Supreme Court instructor could reactivate the euro orders and international arrest warrants, as claimed by the Prosecutor’s Office and the private prosecution carried out by the State Attorney’s Office. In a letter issued on July 27, the judge agreed to consider this petition for the accusations presented, but established that he would rule on it when the CJEU ruled on the possible precautionary measures that both defendants could present against the decision of the TGEU. Hence, Llarena now wants to know if Puigdemont and Comín have requested these provisional measures.

The decision of the defense of the independence leaders to postpone the request for precautionary measures allowed them, in principle, to gain time against Llarena, but, after the ruling agreed upon by the magistrate, Puigdemont and Comín will have to decide whether to request the suspension of their immunity. in the next 10 days in order to justify it before the Supreme Court judge or, on the contrary, they risk Llarena issuing the European arrest warrant again. In its strategy of delaying the process as much as possible, the defense of the former president and the former counselor already exhausted last week the deadline to appeal to the CJEU the ruling that withdrew his immunity. The ruling was announced on July 5 and the deadline to challenge it expired last Friday, the day on which the lawyer finally presented his briefs.

The European court’s ruling also leaves the former counselor and current MEP Clara Ponsatí without immunity, but Llarena does not consider reactivating the European order against her because, after the penal reform that repealed the crime of sedition last December, she is only prosecuted for disobedience, a crime that does not involve prison sentences. In fact, Ponsatí has ​​already traveled to Spain several times in recent months and, last July, she was arrested, gave a judicial statement and was provisionally released. The next day, Llarena concluded the investigation of her case so that she can be tried.

The ruling of the General Court of the EU last July rejected all the reasons formulated by the MEPs, “in particular their allegations according to which Parliament erred in concluding that the aforementioned judicial process was not initiated with the intention of damaging the activity of the deputies.” Furthermore, he adds, “when examining a request for waiver of immunity, it is not up to Parliament to analyze the legality of Spanish judicial acts, since this issue is the exclusive competence of the national authorities.”

