Spain will have a luxury representation in the European Championship. Efrén Llarena and Pep Bassas have announced that they will return to the charge in the contest in which they have already won several titles in the last two seasons. The man from Burgos will race alongside Sara Fernández with a Skoda in the top category and the Catalan alongside Axel Coronado with a Peugeot in ERC3 and Junior.

Llarena, who was two-time European champion in ERC3 and Junior in 2019 and third in ERC1 Junior last year, changes his mechanics for this season that starts in Azores at the beginning of May. He leaves behind the Citroën he drove in 2020 to get behind the wheel of a Fabia. “At the moment, we continue working on the set-up of the car and all the details that should allow us to fight for the European title. In that sense, we are convinced that we are doing a good job and that we will arrive very well prepared at the Portuguese event “, says the Burgos pilot.

For his part, Bassas will continue to drive the Peugeot 208 Rally4 that took him last year to runner-up in ERC3 and Junior. He changes teams to the Portuguese formation ‘The Racing Factory’, and will combine the continental appointments with the Peugeot Rally Cup Ibérica. Llarena and Bassas won the team title at the European Championship last year.