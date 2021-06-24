Antonio Llardén, president of Enagás, at the 2022 Trends Forum. Samuel Sanchez

The energy sector saw last May as the green revolution knocked on the door of some of the largest oil companies in the world. Shareholders favorable to reducing emissions prevailed on the boards of directors of the giants Exxon and Chevron, an activism that has also reached Spain, according to Antonio Llardén, president of Enagás. “There are beginning to be shareholders, not all, but a great majority, who are very demanding with these issues. Even shareholders who decide to invest in one company and not another based on their environmental criteria. It is a process that did not exist before, ”he acknowledged this Thursday at the Trends 2022 Forum, organized by EL PAÍS.

At the round table where Llardén spoke, there were also Jaume Miquel, president and CEO of Tendam (a group of textile brands such as Cortefiel or Springfield) and Javier Sánchez-Prieto, president of Iberia. Miquel has also delved into the environmental issue that, he has assured, will transform textiles forever after the pandemic: “The retail of 2019 will cease to exist and will never come back ”. Among the changes that the sector will experience, he said, the lower consumption of clothing will stand out: “Sustainability in textiles makes people wonder ‘why do I need other jeans if I already have six’. Less fungible fashion, and more durable ”.

For his part, Sánchez-Prieto, from Iberia, has ensured that the airlines also stand out in the green commitment, despite the recent government proposal to ban flights of less than two and a half hours to reduce polluting emissions. “Sustainability in airlines is a commitment that does not have to be associated with negative elements”, defended Sánchez-Prieto. From his perspective, “a more serene reflection is needed” than that proposed by the Executive, and he has proposed to reinvest in decarbonization what airlines save thanks to the new planes, with lower consumption, instead of prohibiting nearby air connections .

Sánchez Galán (Iberdrola): “If we have a slow system and we do not change it, we will not reach 2030”

At the forum, the president of Iberdrola, Ignacio Sánchez Galán, has also been interviewed, who has highlighted the economic benefits of climate policies taking advantage of European funds. “Clean energies are not only essential, they are a wonderful opportunity to build productive models,” he pointed out. The businessman has pointed to different pillars of environmental investment, such as batteries and hydrogen: “The electricity sector is one of the most tractors: for every internal job, 10 are generated outside.”

In the climate revolution, money from Brussels will be decisive, but if the funds collide with excessive bureaucracy, the momentum will collapse, according to the president of Iberdrola: “Execution means permits, financing … and you have to run. If we have a slow system and we do not change it, we will not reach 2030 ″, the deadline year of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development of the UN.

“The environmental discourse goes one way and action goes the other”

On this 2030 Agenda, María Ángeles León, president and co-founder of Global Social Impact and president of the Open Value Foundation, and Clara Arpa, president of the United Nations Global Compact Spain have debated in another round table. “We are in very bad shape and there are only 10 years left to fulfill this ambitious list,” began León, who runs a sustainable investment fund. The financing expert explained that the environmental challenge needs private capital in abundance, since public investments only add up to half of the capital necessary to comply with the 2030 Agenda.

For his part, Arpa, who heads a group of companies aligned with the objectives of the UN, has ensured that the pandemic has played a key role in the climate fight. In fact, he believes that with the crisis, corporations have taken on a greater social and environmental awareness and the companies attached to his organization’s pact have grown by 10%. “We thought we were going to lose members,” he acknowledged.

Despite optimism, the two leaders have agreed that part of this public and private commitment ends in nothing. “The speech goes one way and the action goes the other,” said Arpa, who criticizes that government contracts do not require environmental commitments from companies: “In public tenders it is very difficult for them to ask you for more than two or more three sustainability criteria, such as having an inclusive policy and equality in the workforce ”.

In the same vein, León has pointed out, who has proposed the implementation of an index that clarifies the commitments of corporations in the climate fight. “Everyone joins the bandwagon, but there is no measurement standard, to know how each of the companies is doing,” he assured.