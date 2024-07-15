The president of the Valencian Parliament, Llanos Massó, from Vox, announced this Monday that she will not leave her post at the head of the Valencian parliament despite the breakdown of the pact between the PP and Vox. Massó has ruled out leaving the presidential chair and has assured that her group has not considered the possibility that the PP will withdraw its support or force her to leave the Chamber’s board.

The far-right leader, in an appearance before the media, has justified that the decision of the president of the far-right party, Santiago Abascal, to leave the autonomous governments that have accepted the distribution of foreign minors is argued in his intention “not to be accomplices in the governments of the migratory avalanche that is coming to us”. Thus, she considers that the presidency of the autonomous chamber “has no responsibility” in that policy, so it is outside the breakup. Massó has also launched a message in a warning tone: “I will continue as president of Las Cortes today (…) Among other things, because the same votes that allowed me to be president are the same ones that have allowed Carlos Mazón to be president of the Generalitat”, she said. “What has been broken has been the governments. If the pact by which I am president of Les Corts had been broken, the pact by which Carlos Mazón is president of the Generalitat would also be broken”, she added.

However, and despite the fact that Vox is not considering Massó moving from her chair, Carlos Mazón himself has made a very different interpretation and considers that the agreement has been broken. In addition, the PP considers that the presidency of the Cortes should be occupied by a popular position, as stated by the new spokesman, Juanfran Pérez Llorca, who has pointed out that, given that “Massó was elected president with a government agreement”, if Vox has decided to leave the agreement, the “logical” thing is that the presidency of the autonomous Chamber is occupied by the ‘popular’ group. In any case, the law protects the leader of Vox and the decision to leave the position depends on her.

For this reason, Compromís has presented a proposal to reform the regulations so that Llanos Massó can be removed from her post. However, the PP has ruled out supporting it for the moment. “I find it very difficult to support it as it is proposed,” said spokesman Pérez Llorca.

In the opposition, both PSPV and Compromís have reproached the president of the Cortes for “clinging” to her position. The socialist spokesman José Muñoz has assured that “Massó clings to the chair just like Carlos Mazón does”, without “any kind of scruples”. Regarding the future relationship with the PP, the socialist ombudsman has insisted that Mazón must “break with the ultra agenda” because otherwise the break with Vox is “a cosmetic operation”. “It is Vox that has broken with the PP, not Mazón with the extreme right because he is proud of making a pact with Vox. Things in his head have not changed at all”, he stressed.

As a spokesperson for Compromís, Joan Baldoví has ​​stated that “the president is only interested in earning 100,000 euros a year and having advisors”, something that he does not see as “ethical” given that the regional government is not maintained with the PP” and because she is a member of the group with the fewest seats.