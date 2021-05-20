“It is a historic demand,” acknowledged yesterday the councilor for Social Services, Paqui Pérez. After years of waiting, the Governing Board approved yesterday the construction of a new building that will house the social center of the Llano de Brujas district, which will have two floors and in which 658,292 euros will be invested. The works will conclude in the spring of next year.

“The neighbors were asking for it because they do not fit in the current one,” said the mayor, who gave an example of how it was currently very difficult for the Carnival organizers to meet. From today in a year they will have an assembly hall with capacity for two hundred people on the ground floor, Pérez stressed.

The new building will have more than 800 square meters and its access will be through a new 250 square meter plaza that will be set up on González Valentín Street. Among the services included is a new study room open 24 hours a day, which will have independent access from the street, and the citizen service with three offices, all on the ground floor.

On the upper floor there will be two classrooms-workshops, an office for the coordinator, a toilet area and a multipurpose room. The center will have a staircase and lift, as well as a town hall, toilets and a warehouse.

The project is completed with the redevelopment of the building’s surroundings, which includes perimeter sidewalks and a front plaza with pedestrian and green areas with the planting of ten trees. The works will be executed within a maximum period of ten months by the company Infraestructuras y Ferrocarriles SL.

A museum for the nativity scene



Another of the agreements reached yesterday affects the district of Casillas and has as its protagonists the 600 pieces that make up the mobile nativity scene. “Finally, it will have a fixed space for its exhibition,” said the councilor, who indicated that the new room will occupy an area of ​​472 square meters on Calle Alcalde Ángel Martínez.

The mayor commented that this nativity scene “is one of the most emblematic of the municipality that has not been able to be shown to the public for a long time due to lack of adequate space.” The property will have a single floor, distributed as a large exhibition hall, “modern and open, combining tradition and modernity in a single space.” The interior will be totally white and neutral so that the figures that make up the set stand out. Multiservicios Tritón SL will execute the project for 234,163 euros.