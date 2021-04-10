After several adjustments to the table after the first day of Quarterfinals, we now have the official results as published by CrossFit Games.

The new “Leaderboard” for this phase is now divided by region.

Here you can review in detail the 5 wods already announced and the time limit to deliver the video of each of them.

Athletes have started with scores reset to 0 and only the best after these 3 days of competition will advance in the competition.

Specifically in Europe, athletes must be within the top 60.

Best results women Europe

For now the top is dominated by athletes from Norway and Iceland.

Kristin holte: 7 points Thuri Helgadottir: 9 points Jacqueline dahlstrom: 17 points Matilde Garnes: 21 points Katrin Tanja Davidsdottir: 23 points.

The first Spanish athlete that we find in the table is Maribel gallardo ranked 23followed by Rita Garcia in 46. Both would be within the cut to advance phase.

Best results men Europe

On the other hand, the top of men is more varied in terms of nationalities. In the top 5 we have Spanish representation thanks to Fernando Llaneza.

Jonne koski: 4 points Björgvin Karl Gudmundsson: 13 points Lazar Dukic: 17 points Jonas mueller: 17 points Fernando Llaneza placeholder image: 25 points

Within the top 60 are also the Spanish: Fabian Beneito 51º, Bryan hernandez 52nd and Javier Gonzalez Fernandez 59th, that if they kept their positions they would be invited to continue competing in the semifinals.