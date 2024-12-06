The PSOE of Oviedo/Uviéu has denounced this Thursday that the cut in development cooperation by the government team has meant leaving projects in six European countries for an amount of 230,000 euros without funding.

The spokesperson for the Municipal Socialist Group of Oviedo, Carlos Fernández Llaneza, and councilor Marisa Ponga have estimated the reduction in the amount allocated to subsidies for cooperation projects at 46 percent.

“The lack of commitment from Alfredo Canteli’s team not only endangers the sustainable development objectives, but also damages the image of Oviedo as a city of solidarity and commitment to human rights,” stated Ponga.

At a press conference, they denounced other cuts recently applied by the government team, such as the one applied to the Oviedo Works program, of 62 percent, an initiative “important because it is based on supporting the hiring of unemployed people to work in social entities.”

They have also regretted that the amount allocated to cultural activities was reduced by 800,000 euros, at a time when the city wants to aspire to be the European Capital of Culture.

Likewise, they have referred to the cuts in dining scholarships or in the hours in the summer swimming pools, something that, as they have denounced, contrasts “with the 13 million additional income in tax increases that are not going to improve municipal services either. ”