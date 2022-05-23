Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Llaneros will file appeals for Dimayor’s sanction after game vs. Union

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 23, 2022
in Sports
Llaneros vs. Magdalena Union

Llaneros vs. Magdalena Union

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Llaneros vs. Magdalena Union

Villavicencio’s team reacted promptly to the entity’s punishment.

A few minutes after the fact that Dimayor sanctioned four Llaneros players was revealed, apparently for the events that occurred in the match between the Villavicencio team and Unión Magdalena on December 4, the Los Llanos club issued a statement in this regard.

See also  Papelon: Jaguars vs. DIM was not played, there were hymns, photo and only one team...

“We have been notified by the Dimayor Disciplinary Commission of the Resolution “By means of which disciplinary file No. CDD021 of 2021 is resolved regarding the investigation that is being carried out against the match of December 4, 2021 between Llaneros and Unión Magdalena”read input.

“The decision has been clear in stating that there was no fraudulent agreement or that any of the players involved in the play received or accepted any benefit; and that there is no indication that the outcome of the match was intended to be determined“, continues the statement.

“The sanction imposed on both the club and the players was due, in the opinion of the Commission, to what it considers a renunciation of the spirit of competitiveness and therefore an affront to sporting decorum,” he adds.

“Disagreeing with the decision, The corresponding resources will be filed by virtue of the right of defense and due process, so that the imposed sanction is reviewed.“, concludes the letter.

See also  This is how the League goes: Alianza, with a goal from Chunga, got into the eight

More news

SPORTS

