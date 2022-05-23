Llaneros will file appeals for Dimayor’s sanction after game vs. Union

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Llaneros vs. Magdalena Union
Dimayor – Vizzor Image
Llaneros vs. Magdalena Union
Villavicencio’s team reacted promptly to the entity’s punishment.
May 23, 2022, 12:51 PM
A few minutes after the fact that Dimayor sanctioned four Llaneros players was revealed, apparently for the events that occurred in the match between the Villavicencio team and Unión Magdalena on December 4, the Los Llanos club issued a statement in this regard.
“We have been notified by the Dimayor Disciplinary Commission of the Resolution “By means of which disciplinary file No. CDD021 of 2021 is resolved regarding the investigation that is being carried out against the match of December 4, 2021 between Llaneros and Unión Magdalena”read input.
“The decision has been clear in stating that there was no fraudulent agreement or that any of the players involved in the play received or accepted any benefit; and that there is no indication that the outcome of the match was intended to be determined“, continues the statement.
“The sanction imposed on both the club and the players was due, in the opinion of the Commission, to what it considers a renunciation of the spirit of competitiveness and therefore an affront to sporting decorum,” he adds.
“Disagreeing with the decision, The corresponding resources will be filed by virtue of the right of defense and due process, so that the imposed sanction is reviewed.“, concludes the letter.
