Five months after the controversial match between Llaneros and Unión Magdalena, from the last date of the 2021-II Promotion Tournament, The Major Division of Colombian Soccer (Dimayor) sanctioned four players from the Villavicencio team for “notorious and public acts that violate the dignity and sporting decorum” presented that December 4, in the game that ended 1-2.

At that time, the way in which Unión Magdalena came from behind in the match with two goals in just over a minute was striking. Above all because of the passivity of the Llaneros players in both entries. Although Dimayor investigated what happened at the time, she stated that she had not found “any fraudulent agreement” that motivated sanctions. From there the striking of the recent punishment (apparently 7 months of suspension and 16 SMMLV) to the players Manuel Esteban González Lozano, Jorge Duván Mosquera Campaña, Daniel Steven Ramírez Peña and Carlos Arturo Hincapié Jaramillo.

These are the players sanctioned and their participation in the two controversial goals.

Carlos Hincapie

Carlos Hincapié, in red (left).

Carlos Hincapié, a 21-year-old midfielder from Bogota, replaced Marlon Sierra with 120 seconds to go until the regular time of that game between Llaneros and Unión Magdalena ended.

Just entered the court, the youth approached Manuel González, identified with the number 8, and would have given him what would be an apparent piece of paper.

That gesture aroused suspicions that, for some attendees at the Bello Horizonte stadium (still recognized by many as ‘Macal’ Manuel Calle Lombana), would have given rise to the action of the 93rd minute with Unión Magdalena’s equalizer (1-1 ).

Then, in the play of the second goal, in which there are several Llaneros soccer players who remain still, Hincapié is one of the three that ends, passively, on the edge of the small area at the moment of the rival’s shot, Jonathan Segura, who decrees the 1-2 that certified the rise of Magdalena.

The supposed ‘paper’

Manuel Gonzalez

Manuel González, experienced player, in a black uniform (center).

At the end of the meeting, Manuel González, 31 years old, and one of the great symbols of the team, who had received the supposed ‘little piece of paper’ from Hincapié, approaches the Llaneros coaching staff, headed by Walter Aristizábal, who was the coach, and maintains a dialogue for a few seconds.

While González is still unfocused, without even seeing the ball, the play resumes with Unión in possession and the entire left wing of the ‘cyclone’ begins the attack.

In that advance, the ’10’ Hinojosa throws a crossed ball for Ethan González, who, before an initial permissiveness of the Llaneros defense, scores the first goal of the banana team.

On the play of the second goal, González barely runs on the first rebound that precedes the score. González does not even enter the rival area at the time of the goal.

Daniel Ramirez

Daniel Ramírez (left), in red.

In the 93rd minute, Daniel Ramírez, a 21-year-old midfielder from Bogota, is the one who falls to the ground after an aerial collision with a Union attacker.

At that point, while being attended to, Carlos Rivas, striker for Llaneros, looks towards the bench and then heads towards his goalkeeper’s area.

Although it is not possible to see in the transmission record what the dialogue is like and with whom it is held, the initial hypothesis that some fans handle is that it would have been with the defenders of their club. There are still no certainties about the content of that conversation.

Step followed, in the resumption of the commitment, the first goal of the Magdalena Union arrives.

In the play of the second goal, in a withdrawn Llaneros, Ramírez is the one who rejects the ball after a pass from the Magdalena field. That’s when the ball bounces and defender Jonathan Segura, from the cyclone, advances to score the goal.

Jorge Duvan Mosquera

Jorge Duván Mosquera (right), in a red uniform.

Jorge Duván Mosquera, a 24-year-old defender from Pereira, is one of the most passive players in Unión Magdalena’s first goal, that of Ethan González. Mosquera is the one who had the mark of González.

Then, on the second touchdown play, Mosquera shares a photo with Carlos Hincapié when he was in the small area, without showing much reaction to the rival’s shot.

The 11 Llaneros who finished the match vs. cupcake

The 11 Llaneros soccer players who finished that match vs. Unión Magdalena were: Kevin Armesto (24 years old), Daniel Ramírez (21 years old), Miller Mosquera (29 years old), José Mezú (21 years old), José Gómez (21 years old), Jorge Duván Mosquera (24 years old), Manuel González ( 31 years old), Carlos Hincapié (21 years old), Carlos Rivas (28 years old), Bryan Ureña (29 years old), and Diego Echeverri (32 years old).

