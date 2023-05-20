Jersson González, Llaneros coach, exploded against those in charge of Colombian arbitration after what happened in the first game of the semifinal home runs of the promotion tournament, in which his team drew 2-2 against Deportes Quindío in Armenia.

Quindío’s second goal, scored by defender Jhon Gamboa, was clearly offside.

❌ IT WAS NOT PENALTY: Referee Gustavo Cortés charged Llaneros with a maximum penalty for a rebound on the tail / back of the Quindío defender. Then someone notified him through the intercom and canceled the charge. HERE THERE IS NO VAR and the referee cannot rely on anything technological. pic.twitter.com/gnNzEpSjbx — The Central VAR (Andrés) (@ElVarCentral) May 20, 2023

But the most serious thing happened minutes later, when the central referee, Gustavo Cortés, sanctioned a penalty in favor of Llaneros for a foul that did not exist: he whistled a handball from Gamboa himself, an alleged handball. The television showed that the ball hit him on the buttock.

Apparently that “someone” who notified the referee was a phone call (I don’t know who). THIS CAN NOT BE DONE. We will have to see what decision Dimayor makes and what position Llaneros takes if he doesn’t end up winning the game. https://t.co/zFFJFK50my — The Central VAR (Andrés) (@ElVarCentral) May 20, 2023

Although the initial version spoke of a phone call alerting the judges, the Llaneros coach, Jersson González, gave details of what happened and exploded against Cortés and his assistants, Fabio Parra, who was in Occidental and alerted him, and Jeison Méndez , who did not see the misplaced tie in Quindío.

The outburst of Jersson González against the referees

“The arbitration was a spectacular thing. It was on TV, right? Not even television scares them anymore. An impressive out of place, I think so, television does not lie. But the one on the line leaning on a cell phone? I had never seen that one. Every time we go further backwards”, Gonzalez said.

The coach said he was not afraid of receiving a sanction. It should be remembered that this Thursday, the president of Medellín, Daniel Ossa, received a four-month suspension for his complaints against arbitration, and that the Disciplinary Committee, for the same reason, is investigating the coaches of Nacional, Paulo Autuori, and Cali , Jorge Luis Pinto.

“No, it is that Jersson has to go out and say things well, that he has to set an example, that he is the coach. I am saying things and I think I am not rude, I am defending myself from something that happened. All Colombian television saw it. Everyone has written to me that this was a robbery. They damage a spectacular game for these guys,” Gonzalez said.

The DT of Llaneros insisted on the irregularity of the procedure used by the referees to reverse the penalty.

“Look, that it’s not a penalty, that it wasn’t a penalty. He can’t return as he returned, leaning on a cell phone and saying that I didn’t see anything, when the play is on the other side, it doesn’t affect anything in that played. It is to respect the football”, signalled.

“I don’t know what else to say, I’m sad, I’m disappointed in Colombian arbitration. I don’t think they’re going to suspend me now, well, because I’m saying something that’s totally true. I’m filled with sadness for all these things that are happening And I told them, I think it’s recorded, I’m not worried about the rivals, I’m worried about the Colombian arbitration. If in A, with VAR, they have these horrors, imagine us who are in B”, Gonzalez added.

In addition, the coach strongly criticized the handling of arbitration. “Before, the Colombian referee had a little respect for television, because they could crucify them. Not right now. He knows what will happen: the three who made the mistake, because the three made the mistake, are suspended for two games and put into the third game over there. A referee in Yumbo, with Tuluá, threatened me. And that’s where I saw it the other day online. That’s why the country is the way it is: that’s why we’re going down,” González insisted.

Jersson González press conference Jersson González, DT of Llaneros, talks about what happened with the referee of the game against Quindío.

“I told them before in training. We are going to play against 14 on the field. I know how it is, I played it for 19 years. Right now they call me to declare, that Jersson complained, that two dates. Why are they going to me to put two dates, if I am complaining about something that is clear. That I am obfuscated, but of course, but I am more hurt and sad, “he concluded.

