Villavicencio is celebrating, with overflowing joy, because the dream of being in the A of Colombian football is one step closer, after Llaneros defeated Orsomarso in a dramatic penalty shootout and was crowned champion of the first semester of the Torno de Ascenso .

Even match between Llaneros and Orsomarso

Llaneros and Orsomarso tied 2-2 in the 90 minutes, they had also tied in the first leg of the final, so the penalty lottery had to arrive to declare the champion.

In the first half, Llaneros almost went ahead on the scoreboard with Agustín Verdugo, who received a pass inside the area and took a right hand that went well over the goal guarded by Euler Obando.

The Valle del Cauca team went ahead on the scoreboard in a play started by Ramírez and there he gave it to Andrés Ruiz who scored at goalkeeper Armesto’s far post.

The visit increased the score in a new partnership between Ramírez and Salcedo and there the forward took out the goalkeeper to define with the empty goal.

The tie and the drama of the penalties

Llaneros woke up late and scored with Geovan Montes and then at 88′ Jhonathan Muñoz scored the agonizing tie in a play prepared in a free kick where Bryan Urueña finished under the barrier and there the defender grabbed the ball in the area and defined before the departure of Obando.

Things would go down to the penalty spot and there Llaneros would become champion of the first semester and will play in the grand final for promotion at the end of this year.

