Mallorca: plague of casualties

Luis García Plaza will not be able to count today, due to injury, with Greif, Rail, Tailor, Baba, Junior Lake, Amath, Hoppe. It is also not available Ruiz de Galarreta, by penalty.

Under the sticks will be the very young Leo Roman, goalkeeper of the subsidiary that will debut with the first team in an official match. His ownership was confirmed by Luis García Plaza at a press conference.