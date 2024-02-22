Digital Eclipse announced the release date official of Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story : 12 March 2024. This is an anthology dedicated to the historic English developer, which traces his life and career, up to the present day. The good news has been delivered to the world with the launch trailer, which shows us interviews, games and everything we can expect from such a work.

So much to discover

With 42 Llamasoft games included, Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story is a new documentary game from Digital Eclipse, part of the Gold Master Series, which also includes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration and The Making of Karateka. Digital Eclipse is a company specialized in the creation of video game anthologies, recently acquired by Atari.

Interesting is the presence of games from very different platforms (eight in total), such as ZX81, VIC-20, Commodore 64, Atari ST and many others. Games included: Sheep In Space, Andes Attack, Attack of the Mutant Camels, Matrix, Metagalactic Llamas Battle at the Edge of Time, Hellgate, Laser Zone and a remastered version of Gridrunner.