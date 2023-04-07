Llamas consume a winery in Iztapalapa, Mexico City

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The authorities asked to clear the area to allow the entry of official vehicles.
Video by @El_Universal_Mx
City firefighters went to the place to control the fire, no injuries were reported.
On the night of Thursday, April 6, a serious fire was reported in Colonia Control de Abasto, Iztapalapa in Mexico City. According to a publication on the social networks of the Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection of the CDMXthey would have evacuated around ten people from the area while firefighters attend to the emergency.
In turn, the authorities urged the inhabitants to avoid the area and allow vehicular passage so that the fire could be controlled. According to the latest information provided by the Civil Protection entities, there would be no injuries or deaths affected by the flames.
Inside the Central de Abastos there was a fire in wooden pallets and boxes. Personal of @Bomberos_CDMX works on two sides to contain the fire. La Garza “Tecomitl” was enabled for the supply of pipes. The @Alc_Iztapalapa supports with three pipes.
— Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and PC (@SGIRPC_CDMX) April 7, 2023
Meanwhile, the firefighters have attacked the fire from two sides and it has been possible to contain it in a warehouse of the Central de Abastos. As reported by the Mexican media The financial, residents of the neighborhood claim to have heard around eight explosions since they noticed the flares.
The mayoress of Iztapalapa, Clara Brugada, assured that an emergency evacuation of the sector was carried out and that fifteen water pipes were sent to put out the fire.
According to the competent authorities, inside the warehouse there were pallets and wooden boxes that fed the flames. So far the cause of the fire is unknown.
ALEJANDRA PARRA
Writing LATEST NEWS
