If you have ever taken a walk on an educational farm, it is likely that you have come across specimens of llamas and alpacas, and if you have perhaps seen them in different situations, know that it is not uncommon to see them both in the same place, and this is where we find the point of this article, namely the difficultyfor some, to distinguish these fluffy four-legged creatureshowever that one of the main differences lies in the dimensions, but first things first.

To see the differences between llamas and alpacas, let’s look at the latter: alpacas are the smallest member of the camel familyFurthermore there are no more wild alpacas and all the specimens you see today are domesticated versions of vicunassimilar-looking South American animals that live in the Andes.

Between llamas and alpacas, as I said at the beginning of this article, the biggest difference is size, with the latter being much smaller, growing up to about 90 centimeters (36 inches) tall at the withers, plus it could please you to know that there are two breeds of alpacasthe huacaya and the suriwhich are distinguished by the very different texture and appearance of the hair –just to make things easier–.

Alpacas are highly social animals and are often kept in herds where they can be raised together, with their fur which is commercially available and is famous for being incredibly soft but also very durable; as for their name in Latin, this is that of Lama Pacos.

Another difference between llamas and alpacas is the faceIndeed those of alpacas are generally smaller and more squashed than llamas. From a character point of view, alpacas tend to be more lively and also more sociable, in terms of diet however, both llamas and alpacas are herbivores and ruminantswith a three-chambered stomach, unlike a cow which has four.

Because of this, they are very efficient at extracting nutrients from grass and hay.

Llamas and alpacas, now it’s time to talk about llamas

The llamas they are descended from guanacos, not from vicunas like alpacas. I am important pack animals and were used by South American communities to transport goods across plateaus and mountains (and even used as sacrifices) over the past 6,500 years.

Llamas are also domesticated species of South America and a member of the camel family. Alpacas, llamas, guanacos, and vicunas are four species collectively known as lamoids, and these four species can interbreed with each other and produce fertile offspring: the offspring of a male llama and female alpaca are called huarizos.

Llamas are the largest of these four species and can grow to about 120 centimeters (47 inches) tall at the withers, while as per their Latin name, it is Glama blade.

The three biggest differences between alpacas and llamas are size, coat, and muzzle shape. Llama ears are much longer than alpaca ears and their noses are also longer, while as far as fur is concerned, this is much coarser and less refined than alpaca wool.

In terms of temperament, llamas are thought to be less lively than alpacas and have even been used to protect livestock, however both of these species are very important in South America, where their fleece, meat and even dung are used by community.

