Week 2 of ALL League of Legends was held at Arz Pedregal in CDMX, and held Estral and Movistar R7 as the immovable champions. Although, Isurus recovered a bit. However, week 3 crowned Estral Esports in an absolute way while the rest of the teams failed to overcome.

Estral Esports is emphatically positioned as undefeated. However, behind them, with a difference of two points each, are Six Karma and Movistar R7. Hence, Infinity and Isurus have a balanced issue.

Unfortunately, All Knights, The Kings and especially Team Aze have an intense losing streak. They are positioned towards the end of the list.

Conclusion, week 3 of LLA only shows the strength of Estral Esports and it leaves us with a hazy picture between the four teams that seem to have a very similar dynamic and the pressure at the same level. Since Isurus scores almost the same as Infinity, and Six Karma and Movistar have more or less the same context in their last gameplay.

LLA: Week 4 Forecasts

Week 4 of the LLA will have a romantic atmosphere. It will take place on Tuesday 14 and Wednesday 15 February, Below are the scheduled matches:

For February 15, the LLA could have a very heavy atmosphere, since Six Karma and Movistar will be competing. It is a difficult decision, but we believe Movistar R7 could achieve victory with efforts.

Isurus and Infinity will have a tense match, but we believe in the strengths of the sharks.

