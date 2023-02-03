The Opening of ALL of League of Legends held its second day on January 31 and February 1 in Artz Pedrgeal and one of the most beloved teams, isurusfinally achieved his first victory of the tournament, while Estral continues to dominate in the first position, although he still has to face Rainbow 7 and Six Karma who are also in perfect gear.

Once again, Estral, Movistar R7 and Six Karma managed to take the victories in their matches. They remain immovable in their confrontations and the only thing left to do is wait and see who among them will steal the bloody streak they have up to now.

Secondly, Isurus managed to improve, although we must comment that it was a close matchup against Team Aze. However, the sharks managed to overcome. While Team Aze remains without many moves that ensure a better position.

Then the LLA standings regarding the points that the teams managed to acquire in the games of the past two weeks. We can see that Estral and Movistar R7 are the teams to watch out for, let’s see how they do in the following week.

ALL: Week 3 Forecasts

The next day of the tournament will be held on February 7 and 8. The matches will be fought between:

Six Karma vs. Team Azé

Movistar R7 vs. Estral Sports

infinity vs. All Knights

The Kings vs. isurus

We believe that Six Karma will remain undefeated even after facing Team Aze, that fails to arouse the competitive spirit.

Nevertheless, a very different scenario will be that of Movistar R7 vs. Estral Sports. It will definitely be a very interesting match to watch. Despite this, we believe that the role of Josedeodo in Estral could greatly influence the battle of the third week of the LLAgranting him the victory of his team.

It’s very probable that Infinity overcomes All Knights, which have not shown the best performance. Finally, despite the fact that the match between Isurus and The Kings could be difficult, we believe that the sharks can excel and take the expected victory.

