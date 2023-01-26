The competitive season has already started. League of Legends, and the LLA games took several unexpected turns. The tournament was held at the Artz Pedregal in Mexico City.

The LLA competition began on January 24, 2023, with matches also on the 25th. These will be held every Tuesday and Wednesday.

LLA 2023 Calendar:

January 24, 2023

Isurus vs. Estral Esports

infinite vs. Team Azé

The first marker favored Estral Esports, while the second to Infinity.

Both games ended with the score 2-0. So the relentless gameplay showed from the start.

January 25, 2023

Movistar R7 vs. All Knights

vs. All Knights Six Karma vs. The Kings

On the other hand, the games the next day were just as intense. R7 beat All Knights in less than an hour. The battle was punctual and decisive.

Six Karma also overcame The Kings without hesitation. This second day of the LLA ended with both scores 2-0, in favor of R7 and Six Karma.

Results of the first two days of the ALL

Estral Esports, Infinity, Rainbow 7 and Six Karma started relentlesslyLet’s see how their streak continues, now that they will face the others.

The tournament is played to the best of three games. Let’s remember that the LLA final will be held in Chile.

About League of Legends

It is a free MOBA that consists of two teams made up of five players each. strategically they must destroy the map of the enemy team, through a gradual advance that is based on destroying the turrets that function as defense.

Players have multiple lines of play, plus champions with different characteristics in their mechanics and optimizations.

