Within the framework of the edition Gamergy 2024 in Mexico City We saw how R7 won the last LLA final which defined the new champion of League of Legends in Latin America. As far as we know, this was the last tournament in the region and the champion will go on to play at Worlds. What happens in 2025 will be a different story.

Now, although many thought that the closed final of the 2024 LLA Clausura would be close, in reality R7 dominated from start to finish. He never gave Infinity any chance, who seemed to be victims of the pressure of the long-awaited final.

On the other hand, in the second set, it seemed that Infinity had the right composition to compete as well as possible, however, they really didn’t have enough. Bad plays and very hasty moments ended up ruining them. Let’s not lose sight of the fact that R7 also played like the big boys and never really gave in or gave up any kind of space.

How did R7 reach the LLA final?

The path of R7without a doubt, was The champion who took everything from start to finish. First they defeated Estral in a close duel. Then they dispatched Estral who didn’t do much against them. Already in the LLA finals, R7 swept Infinity, who somehow had arguments to compete, because they defeated the same teams as R7.

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that R7 will take home a prize of 30 thousand dollars and has a direct ticket to Worlds. We’ll see if they have enough to prove that the LLA level is not going to disappear in vain.

The MVP of the LLA final was the Argentinian CEO, who played like the greats and showed that he was ready for the situation. The Korean Summit also showed that he comes from the land where children are born with a mouse and keyboard in hand to play mobas.

Now we just have to wait and see what will happen to the LLA teams and which ones will survive, since it is a fact that some may disappear.

Did you watch the final? What did you think?