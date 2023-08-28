













LATAM lives a very particular league and it shows in the different competitive scenarios. For example, Movistar R7 achieved a devastating victory against Estral Sports, another of the strongest teams in the LLA league.

On August 26, 2023, not only Movistar R7 shone in a 3:0 score that bullied its level, but exposed the differences in the arena. The league has an exaggerated unevenness; From the first step of the championships, which would have to mean a sharper level, the teams do nothing more than demonstrate the need for improvements in the competitions.

Movistar R7 now holds the title of two-time champion, undefeated champion and champion of the decade of the Latin American league. The team will represent LATAM in the Worlds 2023: World Championship of League of Legends which will take place in South Korea. Let’s remember that this is one of the most important scenarios in current esports.

Below is the scoreboard of the Movistar R7 victories:

Movistar R7 (R7) 3:0 Estral Esports (EST)

Game one:

30 minutes.

13 kill lead to 2.

A difference of more than 10K in gold.

game two:

36 minutes.

Advantage that doubles kills: 14 to 7 kills

70 to 62K in gold.

end game:

24 to 4 kills.

62K to 48K in gold.

Movistar R7 devoured Estral Esports.

The show prior to the victory of Movistar R7

The summoner’s crack was set with the music of the artist and Argentine fan Lit Killah, an urban singer. It is one of the most interesting details that manages to improve the LLA show.

