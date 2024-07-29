The Latin American League of Legends is about to reach its last edition – unless some kind of Christmas miracle happens – and reveals what will be the LLA Clausura 2024 PlayOffs.

The duels have already been decided and everything will begin when Movidtar R7 faces Estral Esports in a best-of-5 match, while in the other bracket we will have Isurus against Infinity also in a best-of-5 match. This is how the LLA PlayOffs will begin, which smell like they will be of reserved predictions.

The winners of each bracket will follow the winner’s path and the one who takes the victory will be placed in the Grand Final. Those who are defeated in the first round will still play a series of losing teams and will try to follow a longer path to be able to play the final.

On Tuesday, July 30, hostilities begin with the classic between Movistar R7 and Estral Esports starting at 3 PM MX / 4 PM CO-PE / 5 PM CL / 6 PM AR and on Wednesday the 31st it will be the turn of Isurus and INFINITY also at 3 PM MX / 4 PM CO-PE / 5 PM CL / 6 PM AR, these matches will be best of 5 and the winners of these two games will advance to the upper bracket, one of them will be the first finalist for the LLA Grand Final.

Tickets are also on sale at Cinemex to go see the Playoffs, which smell like a farewell.

Even if you can’t make it, LLA matches can be watched on YouTube and Twitch.

When is the LLA Clausura 2024 grand final?

The grand final of LLA Clausura 2024 will take place on Saturday, August 24 at 3 p.m. Central Mexico time and that is where we will find out who appears to be the last champion of the Latin American League of League of Legends.

It should be noted that from 2025, the competition format of League of Legends will change across the continent and will be divided into North and South. It is assumed that depending on the geographical situation, we will have LLA survivors in the new format.

We'll see how Riot Games' esports division, which is looking to get ahead, does. Speaking of esports, in 2025 they will have their first Olympic Games, which will be held in Saudi Arabia.