Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader LK Advani has welcomed the decision of the special CBI court in the Babri Masjid demolition case. He said that I wholeheartedly welcome the decision given by the special court. This decision reveals my personal and BJP’s trust and commitment to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Let me tell you that the court has given verdict in this case today after 28 years. The court acquitted all 32 accused, including LK Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi.

I wholeheartedly welcome the judgment by the Special Court in #BabriMasjidDemolitionCase. The judgment vindicates my personal and BJP’s belief and commitment towards the Ram Janmabhoomi movement: Lal Krishna Advani after being acquitted by Special CBI Court, Lucknow pic.twitter.com/7E95Q1vCNp – ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2020

Joshi declared the decision as historic

Murali Manohar Joshi thanked all the lawyers appearing in the case, terming the decision of the court as historic. He said, ‘This is a historic decision of the court. This proves that no conspiracy was hatched for the December 6 incident in Ayodhya. Our program and rallies were not part of any conspiracy. We are happy, now everyone should be excited about the construction of Ram temple. ‘

Murali Manohar Joshi said that in such a complex case the lawyers put the facts before the court properly. He said that we have faith in the judicial system of the country. Let me tell you that after passing the judgment, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad reached his residence to meet Murli Manohar Joshi.

Babri Masjid demolition case

On December 6, 1992, a special court of Judge Surendra Kumar Yadav pronounced his verdict after 28 years in the criminal case of demolishing the disputed structure in Ayodhya. The judge read the verdict stating that the demolition was not a pre-planned but an accidental event. The special court has acquitted LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi and Kalyan Singh all the accused.

In this case, 49 people were accused. Of this, 17 have died. Lawyers for the CBI and the accused have filed a written debate of about eight hundred pages. Earlier, the CBI has produced 351 witnesses and more than 600 documentary evidence. On September 30, 2019, Surendra Kumar Yadav retired from the post of District Judge, Lucknow, but the service was extended till the Supreme Court gave his verdict. The final decision of the tenure of Special Judge Surendra Kumar Yadav will be taken on September 30. According to CBI lawyer Lalit Singh, this is the longest trial of any trial in his judicial life. He has been hearing the case since 2015.