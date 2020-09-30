In the Babri demolition case, all 32 accused, including veteran BJP leader LK Advani, were acquitted. After this decision, there is a wave of happiness in BJP. BJP President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have congratulated their elderly leader. At the same time, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has reached Advani’s house.The CBI court of Lucknow today pronounced the verdict saying that there was no conspiracy behind the incident of December 6, 1992. While delivering the judgment, Additional District and Sessions Judge SK Yadav said, “The incident was not preplanned”. The video which the CBI had filed, was considered by the court as tampered. The court said the video was not stored in a sealed envelope.

These 32 accused acquitted in court

Today, among the 32 accused acquitted by the special CBI court in Lucknow, LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar, Sadhvi Ritambhara, Ram Vilas Vedanti, Dharam Das, Satish Pradhan, Champat Rai, Pawan Kumar Pandey, Braj Bhushan Singh, Jai Bhagwan Goyal, Maharaj Swami Sakshi, Ramchandra Khatri, Aman Nath Goyal, Santosh Dubey, Prakash Sharma, Jaibhan Singh Paveya, Vinay Kumar Rai, Lallu Singh, Omprakash Pandey, Kamlesh Tripathi alias Sati Dubey, Gandhi Yadav, Dharmendra Singh Gurjar, Ramji Gupta, Vijay Bahadur Singh, Naveen Bhai Shukla, Acharya Dharmendra Dev, Sudhir Kakkar and Ravindra Nath Srivastava.