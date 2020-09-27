new Delhi: Veteran BJP leader and former Union Minister Jaswant Singh died at the age of 82. Senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani has mourned his death. Advani said that he has no words to express condolences. He said that Jaswant Singh was not only his closest aide in the party but there was also a deep friendship between the two.

He made a special contribution to the party- Advani

LK Advani said, “Jaswant ji was a brilliant Member of Parliament, a skilled diplomat, a great manager and above all a patriot. Coming from Rajasthan, Jaswant ji was big in BJP and he made significant contribution to the party for years. While in the Vajpayee government, he held three important responsibilities like the Ministry of Defense, Foreign Affairs and Finance. During the six years of handling these issues, a special relationship was established between Atal ji, Jaswant ji and me. ”

Jaswant Singh had an attachment to books- Advani

Along with this he said, “Like me, Jaswant ji was also a great lover of books and we also shared notes of shared interest many times. I miss him and our family relationship. Their departure is a big loss for the country and especially for me. My deepest condolences to Sheetal ji, Manvendra Singh and Bhupendra Singh and other family members. om Shanti.”

Jaswant Singh was in a coma

Jaswant Singh took charge of ministries like defense, foreign and finance between 1996 and 2004 in the NDA government headed by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Bijapi did not give him a ticket, after which he left the party. The same year he suffered severe head injuries, since then he was in a coma.

Jaswant Singh was a member of both houses

In the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee between 1996 and 2004, Jaswant Singh took charge of many important ministries like defense, foreign and finance. After serving for a long time in the Indian Army, he ventured into politics. Jaswant Singh was a member of both houses of parliament.

