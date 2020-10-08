new Delhi: Union minister and LJP’s mentor Ram Vilas Paswan died in a hospital in Delhi today. There is a wave of mourning in the political world on his death. Senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani has expressed grief over Paswan’s death.

He said, “An outstanding parliamentarian, Paswan was in active politics for almost five decades. Was a grassroots leader in the true sense. His association with people was his strength.

Advani said that he was my important ally in the Vajpayee government, I remember him as a person who has sincerely done the work of upliftment of the poor and Dalits.

Former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani said, “Paswan ji’s death is indeed a great loss for the nation.” may his soul rest in peace. My condolences to his son Chirag and other family members. ”

The founder of LJP and Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Paswan was admitted to a hospital in Delhi for several weeks. 74-year-old Paswan recently underwent heart surgery.

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan dies, wave of mourning in political world