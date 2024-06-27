Ljuba Rizzoli: “She was thanking him, like Monica Lewinsky with Clinton…”

Lyuba Rizzoliex-wife of the entrepreneur and publisher Andrea Rizzoli tells unpublished behind-the-scenes stories about the house parties and the relationship with the lawyer Gianni Lambs and the journalist Oriana Fallacious. Ljuba, now 92 years old, reveals that she had some flirtation with Agnelli: “These are minor things… If it happened, it happened.“. But he tells in particular how he met Andrea Rizzoli, son of the founder of the publishing house Angelo. “I was married – explains Ljuba Rizzoli to Aldo Cazzullo in Il Corriere della Sera – with the oilman Ettore Cut the Bull. He was actually already married, there was no divorce, and he organized a Italian wedding: like the one between Berlusconi and the Fascina. He was much older than me, his horses won the Grand Prix but they caused him terrible stress, he didn’t have to feel emotions: absolute rest. I left for a trip around the world with three friends: Hong Kong, Singapore, Sydney, the Fiji Islands… On the way back I went to the stableand I didn’t see Tagliabue, he was at home, but the stableman begged me: “Don’t go, there’s the Therese…”.

“The daughter – Ljuba continues to Il Corriere – of a stable groom, whom my husband had released from the correctional facility after a life on the streets. Obviously I get into the white Giulietta, rush home, and find Teresina who is thanking him, like Monica Lewinsky with Clinton. I walk away in horror, wander in shock, fall into an empty pool. I hit my head, and wake up in the Neurological. And there I meet Andrewvisiting a pavilion he wanted to finance. The “cumenda” took a liking to me. And then the miracle happened. I got pregnant“.

Then Ljuba reveals an unpublished background story about the journalist Oriana Fallaci. “The Cumenda considered her the best of all, but when Lambs she knew that Andrea had invited her to our place Cap Ferrat he was alarmed: “You are crazy, Oriana and Ljuba will fight fiercely together! She was very cheeky. She was bathing in the pool naked, hugged Andrea, went around with him hand in hand; and I was jealous. One evening we were having dinner at the Pirate, and I noticed that Oriana was eyeing a boy, Samir. “Look, you have to pay for that.“I warned her. But Fallaci insisted and had it, for free. Then we all went together to Von Karajan’s villa…”.