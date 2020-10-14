This time in Bihar, Chirag Paswan’s party LJP is contesting elections alone from the NDA alliance. This time, due to not being part of the Bihar NDA in the elections, there is a lot of controversy in the BJP and LJP about the picture of PM Modi. BJP has instructed that if Chirag Paswan’s party LJP uses the picture of PM Modi, then it will have to be ready for action. But now LJP chief Chirag Paswan has also clearly stated that he does not need Modi’s picture in the election.

Chirag Paswan attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is my guardian. They live in our heart. Many people are worried about his picture. Nitish Kumar needs the Prime Minister’s photo. Chirag Paswan on Wednesday spoke to his first-phase candidates through video conferencing.

Earlier, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi had said that LJP is not a part of NDA. We are more VIPs with the BJP-JDU alliance in Bihar. States may have different coalitions. In such a situation, if the non-NDA candidate uses the name or picture of the Prime Minister, then BJP will take legal action against such people. Therefore, no one should be confused on the issue of LJP. Let us know that Chirag Paswan’s party LJP is contesting alone in Bihar.

However, LJP spokesperson Sanjay Singh said on 8 October that the Prime Minister does not have the right of any single party. We will go among the public with his picture and his works. The spokesman had said that no party is entitled to a single party over Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If anyone complains before the Election Commission, then the decision of the Commission will be followed. Let me tell you that Chirag Paswan had announced that LJP will not field its candidates against BJP in Bihar, but this exception was also seen in one or two places.