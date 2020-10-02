The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) can contest alone in the Bihar Assembly elections. Sources say that the LJP has decided that it will try its luck in Bihar elections by separating from the NDA. Although LJP will not secede from BJP despite following Ekla Chalo’s policy. Sources say that the LJP has objections to the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar so it will field its candidates only against the JDU and Hindustan Awam Morcha (Hum), the constituents of the NDA.A senior LJP leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Navbharat Times.com that the workers wanted the LJP to contest in 143 seats in Bihar. He also said that from the kind of talks that have taken place so far, it seems that it will be difficult for the LJP to stay in the coalition. He made it clear that there is no dispute with the BJP. The LJP has no complaint with the BJP leadership. However, he also said that the workers have left the final decision on party president Chirag Paswan.

Told that the party leadership has decided that LJP will not remain in the NDA until it gets respectable seats. On the question of how much should be a respectable seat, he said that it will not be a matter on less than 42 seats. Only the party president has the right to have a high seat of seats. But the workers want candidates to contest in 143 seats in the election.

LJP will take final decision this evening

The LJP has called a meeting of the Central Parliamentary Board at 5 pm on Saturday. State Principal General Secretary Shahnawaz Kaifi and State Parliamentary Board President Raju Tiwari have also been called as special invitees to the meeting. It is believed that this will be the last meeting of the LJP before the election. All 143 candidates will be discussed in the meeting. According to sources, after this meeting, party president Chirag Paswan will formally announce his separation from the NDA in the Bihar elections.

Earlier on Friday, LJP spokesperson Ashraf Ansari said that they will implement the ‘Bihar First Bihari First’ vision document. The party does not accept the ‘Seven Determinations’ of Nitish Sarkar. All the tasks of the seven sureties remained incomplete. Neither payment was made. Seven is a box of corruption.

The thing to note here is that LJP chief Chirag Paswan is constantly praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and JP Nadda on every platform. His and his party’s attacks continue on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. While many big leaders of BJP including Prime Minister Narendra Modi have said many times that the leader of NDA is Nitish Kumar. There is no scope for it, but.

BJP still hopes from LJP

Meanwhile, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Friday that BJP President JP Nadda has authorized three-four people to intervene to clear the NDA crisis before the Bihar Assembly elections. Prasad, who represents Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, however, did not disclose the names of those who have been authorized by the BJP president for this task.



He, however, insisted that all things in the NDA be resolved on the basis of consensus and that the NDA will get a two-thirds majority in the assembly elections. Ravi Shankar Prasad was asked by reporters about the stance of the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party, which is being said to contest more than 100 of the 243 seats and JDU and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hum The party is determined to field a candidate against it.



The picture of the ruling NDA coalition and the opposition RJD-led grand alliance is yet to be clarified as the Bihar assembly elections come to a close. In the opposition coalition, there is a tussle between the RJD and the Congress for seats. At the same time, Upendra Kushwaha’s party RLSP recently split from the Grand Alliance and has aligned with the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Seats split final in grand alliance!

On the other hand, seats were agreed after a long meeting between Congress and RJD. As per the consent, RJD has got 137 seats and Congress has 68 seats under the seat sharing. CPI, which is included in the Grand Alliance, will contest 5 seats, VIP 5, CPM 5 seats and MAKE 19 seats. The seats will be formally announced soon.

A senior leader of the grand alliance told NBT that now it can have a difference of maximum one to two seats and everything else has been fully agreed. It can be formally announced on Saturday. The nomination process has started for the first phase of 71 seats in the state and its final date is on 8 October. According to coalition leaders, all the candidates will be announced along with the seat agreement. Also, the last round of talks are being held on the Valmikinagar Lok Sabha by-election.