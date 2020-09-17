The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has announced a new formula to get more seats than the NDA alliance in the Bihar assembly elections. Under this, LJP has demanded 36 seats. The formula states that the LJP will not contest the 123 seats in the Bihar Assembly on which the BJP and JDU have MLAs. Out of the remaining 120 seats, the LJP has asked for 20 seats of its choice. After this, 16 of the remaining 100 seats have been sought for the party.Former LJP MP and Bahubali Surajbhan Singh, who comes from Bhumihar Samaj, said that LJP is seeking 20 seats of its choice and 16 for the party. In this sense, the LJP should get 36 seats in the alliance. Surajbhan Singh said that the NDA alliance would win more than 200 seats if it contested elections promptly. The LJP won six seats in the Lok Sabha elections. In this sense, we make 36 seats.

Earlier LJP has been saying that their alliance is with BJP. At the same time, the party has advised the workers to prepare for 143 seats.

RJD offers Chirag to enter alliance

On the other hand, RJD MLA Shakti Singh Yadav said that the people of Bihar have created a mood for change. The LJP seems to be well aware of the speed at which the statement of change is going on. On the other hand, RJD MLA Vijay Prakash said that all is not well in the NDA. CM Nitish is trying to cut each other among his colleagues. After bringing Jitan Ram Manjhi along, he feels that if he does not give any importance to Ram Vilas Paswan, then his work will be done. In such a situation, Chirag Paswan should understand that it is BJP who is making this dispute. BJP MP Ramkripal Yadav said that the LJP is in the NDA. Soon everything will be resolved. The conversation will lead the way.



This can be a seat sharing formula in NDA

Sources say that the seat sharing formula in NDA will be discussed within a week. Under the seat sharing formula, it is believed that JDU will be given 122 seats in 243 and BJP will get 121 seats. After this, JDU will give tickets to Jitan Ram Manjhi and BJP Ram Vilas Paswan’s party from its quota.