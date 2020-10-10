After the death of father Ram Vilas Paswan, his son Chirag Paswan has said that on the advice of his father, he has decided to separate from the NDA in Bihar and contest the election. These days Chirag Paswan, who was engaged in the activities after his father’s funeral, told a private TV channel that his father Ram Vilas Paswan had advised him to go alone in the elections in Bihar. Chirag said that he had also conveyed the decision to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, but he was silent on it.Chirag Paswan said, ‘My father told me that if you want to strengthen the LJP then it is good to go alone in the Bihar Assembly elections. This will strengthen the party and the organization.

The LJP chief has claimed that when he met Amit Shah, he asked him to include ‘Bihar First – Bihari First’ in the NDA’s agenda. Apart from this, he had also told that it is difficult for the LJP to accept the number of seats he was being offered in the NDA. He was then told that the LJP would field its candidates against the JDU candidates. Even after saying so much, Amit Shah did not say anything, he only kept listening to all the things. When these things were happening, BJP President JP Nadda was also present there.



Chirag said that he is fighting strongly against Nitish Kumar. However, he also reiterated that he is committed to the BJP pursuing a coalition religion. Chirag consulted several senior party leaders before taking this decision. Father Ram Vilas Paswan was also with this decision.

Let us tell you that Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi has publicly stated that Ram Vilas Paswan never wanted LJP to separate from NDA. Had Ramvilas Paswan been there, the LJP would have gone to the Bihar assembly elections as a constituent of the NDA. Chirag said that his father had inspired him to take this decision.

Chirag has claimed that father Ram Vilas Paswan said, “LJP had performed well in the 2005 assembly elections alone. In such a situation, what is the difference in taking that decision once more, anyway you (Chirag) are young, you still have to do politics for a long time.

The LJP chief said that several BJP leaders such as Home Minister Nityanand Rai and Shahnawaz Hussain had spoken to Ram Vilas Paswan in the last few months and his wishes were known.

Chirag said, ‘My father was very clear about his separation from NDA. He told me that if today because of you, the current Chief Minister (Nitish Kumar) stays for the next five years and in the same position, then you will regret for 10 to 15 years that the state suffered five more years because of you. .

It is known that LJP has entered alone in the Bihar Assembly elections. The LJP will field candidates in about 143 assembly seats. In the 2005 February-March assembly elections, the LJP contested the lone election, which won 29 seats.