LJP changed strategy after squabble with JDU Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party has been continuously attacking the JDU. On Friday too, Chirag Paswan once again targeted Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and questioned his dream project ‘Saat Nishchai’ program. Looking at the attitude of LJP chief, BJP and JDU now feel that they will have to go to the assembly elections without a party led by Chirag Paswan. Earlier, Chirag Paswan also met Amit Shah on Thursday to make his point. However, it seemed that the path of reconciliation did not come out.

BJP will release list of candidates after Chirag's decision The special thing in this political turmoil issued in the NDA is that the resentment of LJP is only about JDU. The party has no clash with the BJP. This is the reason that if LJP enters the upcoming elections alone, it is believed that it is not considering to field candidates against BJP. On the other hand, BJP has felt that Chirag Paswan will take a different route, in such a situation, Bihar BJP in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and Bihar election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis left for Delhi on Friday. According to BJP sources, he has gone to Delhi for the list of party candidates in Bihar elections.

BJP leader in constant contact with Nitish Kumar Bhupendra Yadav and Devendra Fadnavis were in Patna for two days and during this time attended the party election management committee meeting and core committee meeting. Both these meetings were held at the residence of Sushil Kumar Modi. In this, the names of candidates were discussed in 110 seats. According to a source associated with the Bihar BJP, an important meeting was held on Friday in which the names of the candidates were discussed. It is believed that the BJP Central Election Committee will announce the names of the party candidates by Saturday or Sunday. Not only this, Bhupendra Yadav also kept in touch with JDU President Nitish Kumar via phone and discussed about Chirag Paswan.

LJP will field candidates against JDU only! A source associated with the BJP regarding LJP said that he is going to leave Bihar NDA. Just waiting for the time when this will be formally announced. It is believed that Chirag Paswan himself will announce his separation. Meanwhile Chirag Paswan will discuss the names of candidates for 143 seats in the party parliamentary committee meeting on Saturday. After this, the party will move forward on its strategy.

Bihar assembly elections are constantly witnessing new twists and turns. Where the RLSP, which was in the RJD-led grand alliance, parted its way just before the election. Meanwhile, the ruling National Democratic Alliance is also seen to be broken. There is every possibility that the LJP in the Bihar NDA may take a decision to leave the alliance soon. It is believed that the party will make its formal announcement in the parliamentary party meeting on Saturday evening. At the same time, amidst this changed political development, BJP and JDU are waiting for Chirag Paswan’s next decision.