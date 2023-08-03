Lizzo has responded this Wednesday to the lawsuit filed by three former dancers from her team, who accuse her of having sexually harassed them and of having fostered a “hostile work environment” between 2021 and 2023. “These last few days have been heartbreakingly difficult and overwhelmingly frustrating . My work ethic, morals, and respectability have been questioned. I have been criticized. I usually choose not to respond to false accusations, but they are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous for me not to address,” she wrote on Instagram, in public response to the accusations.

The complaint was filed this Tuesday in the Superior Court of Los Angeles against Melissa Viviane Jefferson (Lizzo), the producer who leads -Big Grrrl Touring, Inc.- and the captain of the dance team Shirlene Quigley. It was signed by dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodríguez, who performed with Lizzo at festivals and concerts from September 2021 to April 2022 —during “The Special Tour”— and continued as part of the cast on the European tour. of this year. They alleged that the singer – who has repeatedly positioned herself in favor of respecting body diversity – made comments about the weight gain of one of them and that she experienced other episodes of sexual, religious and racial harassment during her stay at the company. .

“These sensational stories come from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they had been tipped off that their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional,” she continued. “I take my music and my performances seriously because in the end I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans,” Lizzo shared. “Sometimes I have to make difficult decisions, but it has never been my intention for anyone to feel uncomfortable or not be valued as an important part of the team,” he added.

In addition, she has assured that she does not want to be “seen as a victim”: “But I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed in recent days. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself, but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to portray me as something that I am not.”

“There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body-shamed on a daily basis and I would absolutely never criticize or fire an employee because of their weight,” she has said. “I am hurt, but I will not let the good work I have done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out to support me during this difficult time, ”she finished.