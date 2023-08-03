Singer Lizzo on Thursday fought the allegations of sexual harassment. Melissa Viviane Jefferson, 35, as her real name is, stated in a comment on Instagram that she is “not the bad guy” as portrayed by three of her former backup dancers. “I am not here to be considered a victim,” she writes. “Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations, but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous not to address.”

On Tuesday it was announced that the trio has started a civil lawsuit against the singer. The allegations include claims that Lizzo pressured them to perform sexual acts in an erotic bar in Amsterdam. In addition, she is said to have been guilty of religious, able-bodied and racial intimidation and humiliating and belittling the dancers through, among other things, ‘weight shaming’ – discriminatory remarks about weight. “I am very open with my sexuality and self-expression,” she writes in the statement, “but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me look like something I am not.”

The former employees also accuse Lizzo of creating a hostile work environment. According to the Grammy winner, her “work ethic, morals and respect” are being questioned. Lizzo counters: “My person has been criticized.”

Many of the accusations do not fit the singer’s image, which relies heavily on self-love and body positivity. The “astonishingly demoralizing behavior,” a lawyer for the alleged victims spoke of opposite NBC, is at odds with that.