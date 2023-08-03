Singer Lizzo responded for the first time to the allegations against her on Thursday. She would have created an unsafe work environment that was full of harassment, according to former employees with whom the superstar is currently involved in a lawsuit. “I’m not a victim, but I also know that I’m not the bad guy that people and the media have portrayed me in recent days.”
