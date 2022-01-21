the figure of Lizzie Borden it has circulated like a bloody gothic ghost between the black page of the United States and feminist iconography. A parricide who got involved with an ax with her father and her stepmother in a crime that gave goosebumps to the society of the time. Although Borden was declared innocent – the judge believed that a woman of her class was incapable of such an atrocity – the shadow of doubt left her marked for life and popular culture appropriated her ax and her name .

For some, a disturbed bloodthirsty; for others, a woman oppressed by a father who wouldn’t let her breathe. of the band of heavy metal Lizzy Borden, to the filmmaker underground Lizzie Borden, the events that occurred on a hot August day at the end of the 19th century have also inspired countless books, some series and several plays. She also attracted the producer and protagonist of this film, Chloë Sevigny, who in Lizzie recreates the distressing back room of a crime whose reading does not stop turning.

Lizzie It starts on the day of the famous crime and then rewinds to the claustrophobic and macho home of the Bordens, dominated by a father whose tyranny feeds on his most unruly and independent daughter. But the film directed by Craig William Macneill focuses on the friendship between Lizzie, as Sevigny, and Maggie, the maid played by Kristen Stewart. The chemistry between the two actresses, with a superior Stewart in her self-absorbed dramatic key, is the best of a film that tries to investigate (and largely succeeds) in the mechanisms of the devilish puzzle of a family marked by the abuse of the father . A harassment that is measured here with a deranged double murder that, far from being idealized, is shown in all its crudeness. Lizzie It is a film that does not answer all the questions, but, little by little, it gains strength and body until it transmits to the viewer the unbreathable oppression and the psychological and physical abuse of a sick home.

See also Sustainable nuclear energy: The proposal can hardly be stopped lizzie Direction: Craig William Macneil. Interpreters: Chloë Sevigny, Kristen Stewart, Jamey Sheridan, Fiona Shaw. Gender: drama. United States, 2018. Platform: Filmin. Duration: 105 minutes. Premiere: January 21st.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe