On the morning of January 15, 2022, the seas of the Ventanilla district, in the constitutional province of Callao, in Peru, turned black. The oil slick, caused by the spill of 11,900 barrels of crude oil from a ship owned by the Repsol company, affected more than 50 kilometers of coastline and at least 1,739 square kilometers of sea. It was described as “one of the most important ecological disasters in recent years,” according to the president of the Peruvian Council of Ministers, Mirtha Vásquez. More than 26 beaches were affected, two protected natural areas were also victims of contamination, killed countless specimens of fish, birds and otters and thousands of artisanal fishermen, workers, and merchants from beach resorts, restaurants, and hotels in the area lost their jobs for an indeterminate period of time.

Now, the young Peruvian Lizeth Lozano Palomino, 30 years old, and based in Spain for eight years, returns to this event, and to its beaches, to pose in an artistic key the question of corporate responsibility in the face of one of the greatest ecological disasters in the history of your country. She does it through her political action work Black Shore Perufor which he has won the first prize in the third edition of the contest #CreateCOP27. A distinction that is endowed with a prize of 10,000 dollars (approximately the same figure in euros at the current exchange rate). The artist, in charge of the creative direction of the project, has had Javier Falcón Chávez for video and portrait, Sebastián Gómez del Castillo for photo and video, Talía Briceño Quincot in digital production and Joe Coronado Rodríguez in production. The contest, promoted by the creative agency Art Partner with the support of UNESCO, aims to create greater awareness regarding the United Nations Conference on Climate Change, which this year is held from November 6 to 18 in Sharm el Sheikh (Egypt). ), and also seeks to introduce young creators to the artistic circuit and alert about the climate emergency through new forms of art.

The ‘Orilla Negra Peru’ project returns to the scene of the tragedy to hold companies accountable. Lizeth Lozano-Palomino

Black Shore Peru poses the consequences of an ecological disaster. “What I intend with this project is to generate awareness,” explains Lizeth Lozano Palomino to EL PAÍS, “the area affected by the spill is made up of working and humble people, who live from tourism and fish, from the sea. This spill has destroyed their lives and livelihoods. There are people who no longer have anything to work for, businesses that have closed, young people who have had to leave their studies because their families can no longer afford them, there are people whose homes have been taken away by the bank, because they have lost the job they He allowed them to pay for it. And there is a person in charge who does not take charge, ”says the artist. The beaches, almost a year after the tragedy, are still dirty and the aid that arrives, for those who have lost everything, is insufficient.

The artist returned to the scene of the events to create a multimedia artistic project, which combines the video with the images and testimonies of those who lived through the disaster, until an intervention by more than 2,500 people from the area, united again in the form of a tide black, by the places that oil stained, in search of responsibilities. “My grandmother had a restaurant on one of those beaches and I grew up there as a child”, explains Lozano Palomino, “I know what it is like to work, get up early and put bread on the table thanks to the sweat of your forehead. I know what these people are going through and the idea of ​​helping them was born in me.” The artist creates a manifestation for visual memory that focuses on the splashes and remains of that great stain, with the intention of demanding fair retribution for the people affected and the immediate professional cleaning of the seas.

Hans Ulrich Obrist, artistic director of the Serpentine Gallery in London and member of the jury for this contest, told EL PAÍS that “the winning project is a wake-up call, and generates great empathy”, and believes that the award is positive because “It gives opportunities to the artist at the beginning of his career.”

As the young Peruvian expresses, memory is capricious: often, once the news event has passed, those affected continue to live with the consequences, but they no longer appear on the map: “There is no right”, expresses the artist, “We want transparency, we want real compensation for the years that are necessary and we want clean beaches.” The project can also be followed through the Instagram account @OrillaNegraPeru.

More than 26 beaches were affected by the largest oil spill on the central coast of Peru. Lizeth Lozano-Palomino

The second prize has been shared among the Indians Aakash Malik23 years old, and Avijit Ghoshof 28. With your project Escape Hell, Malik shows through photography the flames of a forest fire around Yamuna Ghat, in Delhi (India). Locals, of all ages, are collectively trying to save their homes: “These people are not only trying to stop a fire heading towards their homes, but also trying to prevent it from killing hope for a healthier planet tomorrow,” Malik explains.

One of the images from ‘Escaping Inferno’, the project by Aakash Malik, winner of the second prize in the #CreateCOP27 contest. Aakash Malik

Ghosh’s photographic project, titled They Lived Here, immerses images taken in the Sundarbans in seawater to emulate the impact of flooding. Sundarbans in Bangladesh is the world’s largest mangrove delta and has experienced a sea level rise of 0.3 centimeters per year. They Lived Here it is a reminder of the erased identities and the displacement of lives that result from destructive flooding.

The project ‘They Lived There’, by photographer Avijit Ghosh, has also won the second prize. Avijit Ghosh

The artistic manager Amber Olson Testino, co-founder of Art Partner, and who promoted #CreateCOP25 in 2019, the first edition of the contest, is excited by the participation (hundreds of projects from more than 64 countries) and by the quality of the works received : “The result is impressive because it shows the variety of aspects of climate change that concern such a wide variety of people: pollution, plastic, toxic spills, fire, floods.” In its Web page They have created a virtual exhibition where, in addition to the eight winners, there are 20 honorable mentions. In this third edition, as Olson Testino explains, the topic no longer needs to be explained and concerns about climate change have evolved since the first call: “There has been an approach to more extreme topics and this can be seen in the three main winners: spills, floods and fire. Why? Because in the end it is a reflection of what is happening around us: man-made disasters, floods and fires.”

This year’s jury was made up of Giovanni Testino, brother of photographer Mario Testino and founder, along with his wife, of the agency ArtPartner; the soccer player Marcelo Vieira; the founder of yehyehyeh, and pioneer of the sustainable fashion movement in China, Shaway Yeh; the artistic director of the Serpentine Gallery in London and art critic Hans Ulrich Obrist; the regional director of UNESCO for Southern Africa Lidia Arthur Brito; and creative director Ferdinando Verderi. As in previous editions, #CreateCOP27 is an award with an open call for creators between the ages of 14 and 30 who present works that can generate conversations around the climate urgency, in any artistic discipline.