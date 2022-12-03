lizbeth rodriguez 28 years old, she is unleashed in all aspects, because once again she shared a photo where she is seen with a black dress full of openingswhich exposed the lingerie that is loadedcausing reactions of all kinds among his audience.

In the photo you can see Lizbeth Rodríguez posing with her very sexy black dress and with the naked eye you can see the nude-colored lingerie that she wears at the bottom without caring what they say, because this girl has lost her modesty for a long time first of all.

More than 50 thousand likes reached the ex-host of Badabun who also achieved total fame since she opened OnlyFans and made her debut with her great friend Celia Lora, with whom she posed in a very sexy way, driving everyone crazy, because many wanted to see her again. that way.

“You are beautiful and that suits you, but exposing unfaithful people has not already made you much better, open your olyfans, you are beautiful”, “I already looked at you as God brought you into the world, nothing unusual but you are beautiful”, “Love that dress is worn without panties @lizbethrodriguezoficial”, social networks write when they see it.

It should be mentioned that on more than one occasion it has been questioned whether the influencer has also had surgery, since some fans have noticed for a long time that their curves became more pronounced overnight.