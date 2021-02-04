Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many figures in the artistic environment have been forced to reinvent themselves so that their economy is not affected.

This is the case of Lizardo, the Spanish actor who participated in successful Televisa productions, such as Rebelde, When I fall in love, among others. Faced with this global crisis, the artist has decided to put his culinary talent into practice.

In an interview he offered to the Hoy program, the artist said that he is selling Fideua, a typical dish from his homeland, Valencia, Spain, in order to survive while being presented with new television projects.

“The fideuá is like a paella, but with noodles, one of the best known dishes in Alicante, my land, Valencia,” explained the actor in the aforementioned morning program.

The also singer has said that they have hired his services a couple of times. “We have done two for many people; you know, they are paellas making fideuá, among other things ”, he revealed.

However, despite the fact that Lizardo assures that he cooks well, he prefers to return to the world of acting. “You have to reinvent yourself in everything but what I hope is that what I know how to do comes out, because the fideuás come out well for me, but not like acting,” said the renowned Spanish actor.

